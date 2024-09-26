The poor run may have put Malesela's future uncertain at the club, with chairman Abram Sello known for taking action if results are not coming.
But Malesela, 59, is not even thinking of getting the chop yet, however, he admitted that they must start collecting points. “Why do we always think when someone loses three matches then something is going to come up?” he asked.
“Yes, it can come up with the history of our football, but who will not be encouraged to say, 'surely with this team we won't be relegated or something like that, we are going to come back.
“Is the team playing badly? Or is the team not looking like that which can win matches? Is it a team that can win games, so why do we start panicking? If you panic it is another story. Why are we so trigger-happy in this country? We are big fans of people being fired.”
Gallants will host AmaZulu in their next match at the Free State Stadium on Saturday, and Malesela said they cannot afford to drop any more points.
Malesela unfazed by three defeats in a row
Coach blame bad luck as Gallants succumb to drubbing Downs
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela insists there is no need to panic despite suffering three successive defeats in the Betway Premiership, saying they will turn the corner soon.
On Tuesday, Gallants were thumped 4-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld, and they have now conceded eight goals in three matches while scoring two.
Malesela admitted that they need to stop conceding goals to give themselves a chance of collecting points, and that this is an area he will work on to improve the team.
“Sometimes you need a bit of luck to win matches, but what is key for us and what we need to work on now is to stop conceding goals,” Malesela told the media during the post-match press conference.
“I think if we do that then we are on the right path. But at the same time, we have to convert our chances. We played [Golden] Arrows, we got chances and we conceded goals and then we lost 2-0.
“We played here [Sundowns], we got chances and we didn't score. On the other side, we have conceded four and the last one was just a nightmare ... we need to stop this thing of conceding goals.
“Having said that, I'm very encouraged and optimistic that in no time we will be moving away from where we are.”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
