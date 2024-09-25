Soccer

Polokwane City stood no chance against mighty Bucs – Phuti Mohafe

Coach says they were going for a draw

25 September 2024 - 11:56
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Phuti Mohafe, head coach of Polokwane City. File photo.
Image: Darren Stewart

In a statement that's certain to divide opinions, Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe said they were a smaller team to go pound for pound with Orlando Pirates, making it clear that they were playing for a draw in their 3-0 thumping by Bucs at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Having won their first two opening Betway Premiership fixtures against AmaZulu and Magesi, Polokwane suffered their first defeat of the campaign against Pirates, thanks to Evidence Makgopa's brace and a Monnapule Saleng goal. Rise and Shine goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga made two glaring mistakes that led to Bucs' second and third goals.

“First, you have to look at the stature of a team that you're playing with. In playing Orlando Pirates, with us being a smaller team, you won't go all out against them pound for pound. So, you have to play cautiously... sit back a little bit, defend a little bit and see what they give you,'' Mohafe said.

“In doing that, you have the moments where you get them by a counterattack. We came here looking for a draw. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be.”

The Rise and Shine mentor also defended his keeper Sapunga for the two errors he made that eventually condemned them to a 3-0 defeat. “Sapunga is a national team player [for Equatorial Guinea]. He's a big player... he's an impact player for us. Those goals are not entirely on him,'' the Polokwane coach said.

“On the first goal, there was not enough pressure on the ball... there was a misclearance from the defender and the second goal was a penetration pass that went to Kimviudi, who took a shot, and that shot bounced on his chest and Makgopa finished well.”

“The third goal came from a back pass from his teammate and Makgopa finished off. He's still a good player for us.”

