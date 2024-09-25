POLL | What do you make of Andile Mpisane starting a third game in a row for Royal AM?

After starting his third match on the trot, when they drew goalless against provincial rivals Richards Bay at Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday, Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane's name has been a hot topic in local football circles.
Some believe he doesn't have the talent to play top-flight football, feeling he is playing because it is his team, while others have seen the gift to command Royal's engine room in the PSL in the 23-year-old DJ-turned-midfielder.
Mpisane was substituted at halftime against Bay, while he played, having also played only the first 45 minutes in the previous game, a scoreless stalemate away to SuperSport United three days earlier.
Thwihli Thwahla coach John Maduka gave Mpisane 51 minutes in their season opener that ended 1-all against Cape Town City at home nearly early this month.
