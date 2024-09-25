Soccer

POLL | What do you make of Andile Mpisane starting a third game in a row for Royal AM?

25 September 2024 - 15:15
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Royal AM chair and player Andile Mpisane working hard behind the scenes to get to full fitness.
Royal AM chair and player Andile Mpisane working hard behind the scenes to get to full fitness.
Image: Steve Haag/BackpagePix

After starting his third match on the trot, when they drew goalless against provincial rivals Richards Bay at Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday, Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane's name has been a hot topic in local football circles.

Some believe he doesn't have the talent to play top-flight football, feeling he is playing because it is his team, while others have seen the gift to command Royal's engine room in the PSL in the 23-year-old DJ-turned-midfielder.

Mpisane was substituted at halftime against Bay, while he played, having also played only the first 45 minutes in the previous game, a scoreless stalemate away to SuperSport United three days earlier.

Thwihli Thwahla coach John Maduka gave Mpisane 51 minutes in their season opener that ended 1-all against Cape Town City at home nearly early this month.

Mixed opinion on Royal naming ‘chairman’ on the bench

Former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Junior Khanye has surprisingly backed Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane’s right to have a decent playing career ...
Sport
2 years ago

Royal coach Zondo says Mpisane the player is ‘a work in progress’

Royal AM co-coach Khabo Zondo says injuries forced him to include not-yet fully fit club chair Andile Mpisane in the squad that lost 1-0 in the DStv ...
Sport
2 years ago

How MaMkhize brought glam to docile PSL

Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize hogged the headlines  way before she purchased Bloemfontein Celtic in August. Aside
Sport
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Midrand residential complex gutted by fire
Exploitation of restaurant workers exposed