With the luxury of having to rotate his side in every match and be able to get a result, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has welcomed a selection headache ahead of their mouth-watering game against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
On Tuesday against Marumo Gallants where they won 4-1 in the Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Mngqithi made 11 changes in the starting line-up from the team that thumped Mbabane Swallows 4-0 in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round second leg.
Those players didn't disappoint as they went on to win the match to maintain their perfect start in the league this season.
Mngqithi is encouraged ahead of their meeting with Chiefs on Saturday as they aim to continue with their good run.
“I don't think it gives us that much of a headache if I can be honest. But it is interesting when you have a lot of players that pitch up and show you that they want to be part of this,” Mngqithi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“It's encouraging the level of teamwork that I see from the group. The leadership that Ronwen [Williams] and all the senior guys are giving to the team.
“It is pleasing to see the team spirit, the group is looking good and the challenges of team selection will always be there at Sundowns, be it we did not make changes.
“When you play the eleven, you still have another 20-plus that is saying why not us? So, that challenge will always be there.
“But it is a good challenge when the team and the rotation still give you the results, that's the most encouraging.”
Manqoba Mngqithi welcomes selection headache ahead of Kaizer Chiefs tie
Downs coach has luxury to rotate his players
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mngqithi also welcomed the good start Chiefs and Orlando Pirates made this season and said this is good for SA football.
“It's good for SA football to have matches like that, I think it is always nice when the top three teams are looking good and it is good for our football,” he said.
“It also maximises our chances of doing well in the continental space because it means there is more competition locally.
“It means the intensity of our local matches is going to climb a little bit which will be very close to matching what we expect in the continent.
“But with due respect, it is always important to give respect to the opponent because you don't want to go into that match with a sense that you are entitled to get the results or to score goals.
“I think at the moment Chiefs are also playing well and they are a big force in SA football and need to be given the necessary respect they deserve.”
