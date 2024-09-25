Matthews shines in Downs' big win

Both Mokoena and Mudau were named in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations back-to-back qualifier against Congo next month by coach Hugo Broos yesterday, though they have not played in the last four matches.
Even with the absence of those players, and again coach Manqoba Mngqithi making 11 changes from the team that beat Mbabane Swallows in the CAF Champions League at the weekend, Sundowns continue to do well.
They enjoyed possession and created most of the chances, with Marcelo Allende, Matthews and Iqraam Rayners asking most of the questions.
It was not long before they made their dominance count as Matthews opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he benefited from poor defending from Gallants to slot home.
Rayners doubled the lead just after the half-hour mark when he tapped in a Matthews cross to make it 2-0 to put Masandawana in the driving seat.
Gallants, who have now lost all their three matches, offered nothing and didn't trouble Sundowns. They were out of sorts as Sundowns put in a dominating performance in the first half.
The Brazilians continued where they left off in the first half as Lucas Ribeiro made it 3-0 three minutes after the restart after he was set through on goal by Matthews, who made his third contribution of the night.
Sphelele Mkhulise made it 4-0 from a rebound after Gallants' goalkeeper Nicholas Mlambo, who substituted Daniel Akpeyi, made an error after he tried to play from the back before he was dispossessed.
Gabadinho Mhango scored the consolation goal two minutes from time with a tap-in, but it was too late.
Tashreeq Matthews produced an impressive performance to inspire Mamelodi Sundowns to a dominant and clinical 4-1 victory over struggling Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership match here last night.
Mathews, 24, was involved in the three goals as Sundowns continued to be clinical in front of goals. He netted the opening goal in the first half before he provided two assists as Masandawana recorded another big win to move to the top of standings.
After their disappointing performance in the MTN8 where they crashed out in the semifinal, Sundowns seem to have found their mojo as they have now scored 14 goals in four matches in all competitions and will look to carry that momentum against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
There was still no place for key players Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena in Sundowns' starting lineup as they continued to be frozen out.
