Mngqithi urges Downs to remain solid as Gallants, Chiefs lie in wait

While Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Manqoba Mngqithi has the luxury of squad rotation and still gets positive results, he wants to maintain the momentum they have built before the Fifa international break.
Sundowns reached the CAF Champions League group stages for the 10th season in succession after their 4-0 victory over Mbabane Swallows in the second preliminary round at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday to win 8-0 on aggregate.
Mngqithi, who made wholesale changes from the team that beat SuperSport United 2-0 last week in the Betway Premiership opener, is now targeting Marumo Gallants tomorrow at Loftus Versfeld and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at FNB Stadium to go to the recess with momentum.
“It’s always nice to win and to score many goals because it brings confidence in the group but the most important thing for me is that it brings a lot of competition in the team,” Mngqithi told the media during the post-match presser.
“Now that this team that played today [Saturday] scored four, it’s a wait-and-see what happens in our game against Marumo and we also have a big one after that which is Kaizer Chiefs.
"So, those matches now present an opportunity for me to see how far we can go in the next matches before the Fifa break.”
Rushine de Reuck, Bathusi Aubaas, Sphelele Mkhulise, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Erwin Saavedra, Thembi Lorch, Malibongwe Khoza and Kobamelo Kodisang got opportunities on Saturday.
Kodisang, Khoza, Lorch and Mkhulise were all on target to help Sundowns progress to the group stages in style and Mngqithi feels they are on the right track.
“Like I said before, the previous match we played against Mbabane I thought we should have scored more than four. Today [Saturday], I thought we should have scored more than four again,” he said.
“I’m happy that the team is starting to score because my main aim was to try and see this team score more goals and we are in the right direction.”
Fixtures
Tuesday: Pirates v Polokwane, Orlando (3pm); Sundowns v Gallants, Loftus Versfeld (5.30pm); Royal v Bay, Harry Gwala (7.30pm).
Wednesday: Stellenbosch v CPT City, Athlone (7.30pm); AmaZulu v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); SuperSport v Galaxy, TUT (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v Chippa, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Arrows v Magesi, Mpumalanga (7.30pm).
Saturday: Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB (3pm); Sekhukhune v Arrows, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Magesi v Royal, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); CPT City v SuperSport, Athlone (8pm); Gallants v AmaZulu, Free State (8pm).
Sunday: Chippa v Galaxy, Buffalo City (3pm); Bay v Pirates, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v Stellenbosch, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm)
Mngqithi urges Downs to remain solid as Gallants, Chiefs lie in wait
Coach feels this week will show if progress is being made
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
