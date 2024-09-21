Only striker Peter Shalulile kept his place in the starting line-up as Mngqithi gave opportunities to Malibongwe Khoza, Rushine de Reuck, Bathosi Aubaas, Sphelele Mkhulise, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Erwin Saavedra, Thembinkosi Lorch and Kobamelo Kodisang.
Testament to the depth in this Sundowns squad, captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams did not even make the match-day squad while senior players like Rivaldo Coetzee, Themba Zwane and Aubrey Modiba started on the bench.
Defender Khuliso Mudau and midfielder Teboho Mokoena continued to be frozen out of the team as they were not part of the match-day squad for the third match in succession.
If Mudau and Mokoena continue to be inactive, this may be a problem for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos with the senior national team having back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Congo next month.
Swallows coach Caleb Ngwenya went with a tried and tested team that included goalkeeper Sandanezwe Mathabela, defenders Siphosethu Mabilisa and Karn Madja, captain and midfielder Khwahke Thwala and attacker Bongi Magagula.
Sundowns opened the scoring in the 41st when Kodisang had the easiest task of tapping home a well-taken cross from Divine Lunga past Mathabela.
Sundowns increased their lead on the hour mark when Khoza rose above everyone in the Swallows box to connect with Lorch’s corner kick.
Three minutes later, Lorch turned finisher as he tapped home Kodisang’s cross and Mkhulise made it four as they punished the disorganised Swallows defence.
Sundowns ended the match with young players Khoza, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Siyabonga Mabena while Kegan Johannes also made his debut as Sundowns arrived in the group stages with a resounding aggregate win.
Sundowns thrash Mbabane Swallows to qualify for Champions League group stages
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
For the tenth season in succession, Mamelodi Sundowns have qualified for the group stages of the Caf Champions League.
The Brazilians once again thrashed Eswatini minnows Mbabane Swallows 4-0 in the second leg of the Champions League final preliminary stage clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns ended this tie 8-0 on aggregate over the two legs after a win by the same margin at this venue last weekend as Swallows hosted their match in South Africa due to lack of a compliant venue at home.
Sundowns were two goals shy of matching their record of ten goals for the highest aggregate victory in the tournament they achieved against Cote d’Or of Seychelles in 2019.
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi made a whopping 10 changes to the team that beat SuperSport United 2-0 in their Betway Premiership opener on Tuesday at Loftus.
Only striker Peter Shalulile kept his place in the starting line-up as Mngqithi gave opportunities to Malibongwe Khoza, Rushine de Reuck, Bathosi Aubaas, Sphelele Mkhulise, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Erwin Saavedra, Thembinkosi Lorch and Kobamelo Kodisang.
Testament to the depth in this Sundowns squad, captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams did not even make the match-day squad while senior players like Rivaldo Coetzee, Themba Zwane and Aubrey Modiba started on the bench.
Defender Khuliso Mudau and midfielder Teboho Mokoena continued to be frozen out of the team as they were not part of the match-day squad for the third match in succession.
If Mudau and Mokoena continue to be inactive, this may be a problem for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos with the senior national team having back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Congo next month.
Swallows coach Caleb Ngwenya went with a tried and tested team that included goalkeeper Sandanezwe Mathabela, defenders Siphosethu Mabilisa and Karn Madja, captain and midfielder Khwahke Thwala and attacker Bongi Magagula.
Sundowns opened the scoring in the 41st when Kodisang had the easiest task of tapping home a well-taken cross from Divine Lunga past Mathabela.
Sundowns increased their lead on the hour mark when Khoza rose above everyone in the Swallows box to connect with Lorch’s corner kick.
Three minutes later, Lorch turned finisher as he tapped home Kodisang’s cross and Mkhulise made it four as they punished the disorganised Swallows defence.
Sundowns ended the match with young players Khoza, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Siyabonga Mabena while Kegan Johannes also made his debut as Sundowns arrived in the group stages with a resounding aggregate win.
Pirates through to Champions League group stages after beating Jwaneng Galaxy
Jwaneng Galaxy coach Ramoreboli aims to turn the tables and upset Pirates
‘Come clean’: Downs coach Mngqithi says it’s about time local transfer figures are made public
Putting Downs first drives Morena
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos