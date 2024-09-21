“They will not sit back and relax, I don’t even remember watching any match where Orlando Pirates would sit back. Even when they are playing against a dominating Mamelodi Sundowns, they will still be attacking.
Jwaneng Galaxy coach Ramoreboli aims to turn the tables and upset Pirates
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli says his players will not be fazed by the expected near capacity crowd against Orlando Pirates during the second leg of their Champions League final preliminary clash on Saturday.
Jwaneng returns to Orlando Stadium looking to cause a massive upset and overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg in Gaborone last weekend and progress to the group stages for the second successive season.
“We have played more matches of this magnitude, we have been to Benjamin Mkapa in Tanzania to play Simba SC, we have been to Morocco against Wydad Casablanca and to Ivory Coast to face Asec Mimosas in a full stadium,” he said.
Last season, Pirates beat Jwaneng 1-0 to make the tie 1-1 on aggregate at a packed Orlando Stadium but the Botswana side progressed to the next stage after prevailing 5-4 after a penalty shoot-out.
“I don’t really think that the issue of the crowd will be a problem for our team because players now understand. We have been here [Orlando Stadium] and it was full, it’s a matter of saying we need elements of patience.
“I have learnt something about life that when you are packing your bag in a rush, sometimes you leave valuable things behind. When pack in a relaxed mood, you don’t leave anything because when you are about to close the bag you will remember that I did not put something and you do that.”
Ramoreboli added they need to be patient.
“For us to score goals, we need to be patient and we need to understand that we are playing against people who scored two goals against us and for them to win the match they don’t need to concede.
“Second, for them to win the match they don’t have to open gaps like people who are looking for goals. But let’s be honest, we are playing against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.
“They will not sit back and relax, I don’t even remember watching any match where Orlando Pirates would sit back. Even when they are playing against a dominating Mamelodi Sundowns, they will still be attacking.
“If one has to make a reference, they are the only team in this country that always gives Sundowns problems because they are not scared of attacking. Obviously, we know that as long as we want to punch, we must expect punches because you are playing against people who will be able to attack you.
“In as much they do that, they are very solid defensively and how are you going make sure that you strike a balance between the two. Deny them the opportunity to score and try to get goals.
“By doing that, obviously it takes lots of preparation, belief and confidence, I think that is what we are going to do on Saturday. We are going to try our best to get a positive result and I will come back here to give feedback as to why we did not get that positive result.
“If we get a positive result, we will be humble, come back here and give why we got that result but it is going to be a tough and interesting game. Both teams gave people what they wanted in Botswana and it will be another entertaining game.”
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro urged his players to stay focused against Jwaneng despite their 2-0 lead.
“We have the opportunity to win the match and we know if we win tomorrow we are in the next round. In front of us we are going to find a good and organised team that will be trying to get a better result than the last time we faced them.
“They will be trying to find something different, we have to be concentrated and focused all the time during the game.”
