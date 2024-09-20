Putting Downs first drives Morena

With Sundowns competing on all fronts this season, Morena, 31, will be expected to play a role when needed.
SowetanLIVE
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Having been constantly in and out of Mamelodi Sundowns' starting lineup, versatile player Thapelo Morena says putting the club first always keeps him going.
The Bafana Bafana player, who can play at both right and as an attacking winger has been giving his all every time he is on the pitch but has not made either position his own.
He said what also helps him is that he puts the team first and supports whoever he is playing ahead of him.
“I think for me, the most important thing is the badge. We're playing for a big team that we all know, we have to put in the right space,” Morena told the media during the press conference on Thursday.
“It's not all about me, it's about the team and supporting one another on the field. Even if I don't play and a player is playing in my position, I will give him respect and advise him on how to improve.
“Next time it might be me and I will also need help and if I don't give then I won't receive.”
SowetanLIVE
