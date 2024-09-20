Soccer

Putting Downs first drives Morena

Utility player calls for focus as Brazilians clash with Mbabane

20 September 2024 - 09:02
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Having been constantly in and out of Mamelodi Sundowns' starting lineup, versatile player Thapelo Morena says putting the club first always keeps him going.

The Bafana Bafana player, who can play at both right and as an attacking winger has been giving his all every time he is on the pitch but has not made either position his own.

He said what also helps him is that he puts the team first and supports whoever he is playing ahead of him.

“I think for me, the most important thing is the badge. We're playing for a big team that we all know, we have to put in the right space,” Morena told the media during the press conference on Thursday.

“It's not all about me, it's about the team and supporting one another on the field. Even if I don't play and a player is playing in my position, I will give him respect and advise him on how to improve.

“Next time it might be me and I will also need help and if I don't give then I won't receive.”

With Sundowns competing on all fronts this season, Morena, 31, will be expected to play a role when needed.

“Normally, we play every three days. It's how you recover and what you eat, but for me mostly it's about spending time with my family, trying to improve and watching a lot of football,” he said.

“Recovery is one of the most important things, training well and giving your best on the pitch.”

Morena and his teammates will look to complete the job when they host Mbabane Swallows in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round return leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Sundowns led the eSwatini opponents by 4-0 from the first leg and Morena said they won't take anything for granted despite having a healthy advantage.

“The most important thing for us as players is to focus our minds on the game and not take it for granted because we are 4-0 up.

“It will be a difficult one, they have quick players, and we made sure that we scored early and contained them [in the first leg] and played our normal football.”

