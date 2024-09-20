Soccer

Kopo aims to mould Teto into superstar

'He's too good a talent to be lost in SA football'

20 September 2024 - 10:55
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Aphelele Teto of Chippa United during the Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates on Wednesday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Chippa United coach Kwanele Kopo hopes to shape promising talent Aphelele Teto, 21, into a superstar like he did with Bafana Bafana's Oswin Appolis when he was starting to give up on his career.

Teto, formerly of TS Galaxy, is on a season-long loan at Chippa from Scottish second-tier outfit Livingston, who shipped him out because he couldn't secure a work permit.

Kopo convinced Appolis to join him at Pretoria Callies when he was in the wilderness upon being discarded by SuperSport United two years ago. Kopo and Appollis had worked together at Matsatsantsa development ranks before.

The Chippa tactician managed to help Appollis, who's now a hot property on the books of Polokwane City, to re-establish himself. Now, Kopo aims to do the same with Tete, who might also have been demoralised by failing to secure a work permit in Scotland, despite training with Livingston for a year.

Tactically, he [Teto] needs a lot of work. Currently, he relies more on his individual qualities... you need to teach him orientation to understand the spaces.

“That's the purpose [to rejuvenate Teto like he did with Appollis]. He's too good a talent to be lost in SA football. I said the same thing to Oswin when I phoned him to come back and play football after sitting for two years doing nothing. Two slightly different players but a similar story in that Tete is a promising talent that we need to mould,'' Kopo said.

“Tactically, he [Teto] needs a lot of work. Currently, he relies more on his individual qualities... you need to teach him orientation to understand the spaces.''

Kopo's men lost 2-1 to Orlando Pirates in their league opener at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, where veteran midfielder Andile Jali rolled back the years by netting a scorcher that eventually ended a mere consolation before he was substituted at the start of the second half after pulling his hamstring. Tshegofatso Mabasa and Monnapule Saleng netted for Bucs.

Chippa's next game is against Richards Bay at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium tomorrow (8pm). Kopo revealed there'll be changes in the starting line-up as Jali is doubtful, while Siphelo Baloni, who's on loan from Pirates, is certain to play a role after sitting out the Pirates game due to a clause in his loan deal that prohibits him from facing his parent side.

SowetanLIVE

