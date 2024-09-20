Zungu, 31, unceremoniously left Sundowns when his deal wasn’t renewed in July. The formerBafana Bafana midfielder was linked to a move that would have seen him reunite with Rulani Mokwena at Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, but the transfer collapsed as the two parties couldn’t agree terms.
The 31-year-old Dolly and Hlanti, who’s 34, left Chiefs at the end of last season when the club opted against renewing their deals. Dolly was close to joining SuperSport, where he even did medicals, until the Tshwane side decided to sign Vincent Pule, who had become a free agent after leaving Pirates.
Matsatsantsa CEO Stan Matthews is on record saying coach Gavin Hunt decided to take Pule over Dolly because he worked with him at Bidvest Wits, where they won the league in the 2016/17 term. Hlanti hasn’t been linked to any side since leaving Chiefs, so is the 30-year-old Ofori after leaving Pirates at the end of last season.
Huge salaries, belief in youth keep veterans out
Why top players like Khune, Dolly, Ofori find it hard to get new clubs
While several high-profile players such as Bongani Zungu, Itumeleng Khune, Keagan Dolly, Sifiso Hlanti and Richard Ofori are in limbo as they don’t have clubs, they – and other free agents – can still join any club outside the PSL transfer window, which shuts at midnight tonight.
Even so, some of these players could be forced to retire as teams seem uninterested in them, judging by the time they’ve spent unattached. Alternatively, they may have to wait in hope in the midst of uncertainty like other players such as Eric Mathoho and Siphiwe Tshabalalas.
Mathoho hasn’t found a club since he left Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the 2022/23 season, while Tshabalala last played for AmaZulu in 2021. The pair haven’t officially retired but the writing seems to be on the wall.
A club owner who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity yesterday, cited high salaries and the belief in younger players by modern coaches as the main reason tried and tested stars such as Zungu, Khune, Dolly, Hlanti and Ofori have failed to secure employment to date.
“The players you are mentioning were high earners at their previous clubs, and only one or two teams can give them what they are looking for. Generally, they’re well-off and don't take reduced offers, hence they stay without a club until they decide to retire. I won’t be shocked if some of these guys retire before January,” said the anonymous club boss.
“Another thing is that coaches now prefer younger players with hunger and energy. My previous coach told me that he doesn't want any player over the age of 36, so that tells you the whole story.”
Joining SABC Sport as a pundit recently could suggest Khune, 37 – who parted ways with Chiefs when his contract ended in June – is finally contemplating hanging up his gloves. Khune insisted he wasn't ready to retire when Amakhosi honoured him for his 25-year service at the club last season.
