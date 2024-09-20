Soccer

Finish Jwaneng job, Riveiro urges his Bucs charges

Coach calls for improved performance after win over Chippa

20 September 2024 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates on the offensive during their Betway Premiership match against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

As he wasn't entirely satisfied with their performance in the 2-1 league opener win over Chippa United at home on Wednesday, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has demanded his troops pull up their socks against Jwaneng Galaxy.

Pirates host Jwaneng in the second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm). The Sea Robbers won the first leg 2-0 at Gaborone National Stadium last Saturday. 

“We have to complete the job against Jwaneng. In football there's nothing such as an almost done job... that's not real, but it's in people's imaginations. The truth is, we have to play the second game against an extremely difficult team [Jwaneng] and we have to do it at a better level than this [referring to their display against Chippa],'' Riveiro said after the Chippa game, where Pirates weren't in their element despite eventually winning.

“We need to learn from today's game and capitalise in the future on playing at home... we can't allow the opponents in Orlando to deserve to lead, I think Chippa deserved to be ahead of us... it's something that mustn't happen.”

We have enough talent on the bench and in the stands... if you look at the players that didn't make the 20 [match-day squad], you'll have an idea, so there's going to be time for all of them soon because we need everybody.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro

Tshegofatso Mabasa's penalty at the stroke of halftime and Monnapule Saleng's header in the 91st minute ensured Pirates maximum points, reducing Andile Jali's screamer that broke the deadlock early in the first half to a mere consolation.

Riveiro also stressed the importance of having a consistent line-up, having managed that in the past few games, while also bearing in mind that games are now coming in thick and fast. The Pirates coach made it clear that he will start to rotate his squad.

“As you can see we've managed to repeat the starting XI now for the past few games. I think that it's important that we get that consistency in the starting XI as well when we get the results. At the same time, we need to introduce players because we are playing every two to three days now,'' Riveiro said.

“We have enough talent on the bench and in the stands... if you look at the players that didn't make the 20 [match-day squad], you'll have an idea, so there's going to be time for all of them soon because we need everybody. Probably in the coming games, there's going to be variations in the starting XI... new faces as well.”

