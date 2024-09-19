Soccer

Tickets for Pirates-Stellenbosch MTN8 final sell out in four hours

The Buccaneers' bright start to the season is sure to have boosted interest in the final

19 September 2024 - 15:00
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
A promotional poster posted by the Premier Soccer League on X shows that the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 5 has been sold out.
Tickets for the he MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellebosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 5 have sold out within four hours of going on sale.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the lightning-quick sell-out on its social media platforms on Thursday.

“MTN8 final tickets sold out within four hours,” the PSL posted on X at just after 3.30pm.

The PSL first posted that tickets were available at various outlets, and online at Ticketpro, at 10.35am.

The majority of tickets are sure to have been bought by Pirates fans.

Bucs have won four of the last five domestic cups under Spaniard Jose Riveiro — the MTN8 twice and Nedbank Cup twice. Stellenbosch won the other cup, last season's Carling Knockout.

Pirates' bright start to the season is sure to have boosted interest in the final further as they aim to become the first side to win the top eight competition three times in a row.

