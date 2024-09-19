Tickets for Pirates-Stellenbosch MTN8 final sell out in four hours

Tickets for the he MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellebosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 5 have sold out within four hours of going on sale.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the lightning-quick sell-out on its social media platforms on Thursday.

“MTN8 final tickets sold out within four hours,” the PSL posted on X at just after 3.30pm.