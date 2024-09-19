Tickets for Pirates-Stellenbosch MTN8 final sell out in four hours
The Buccaneers' bright start to the season is sure to have boosted interest in the final
Tickets for the he MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellebosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 5 have sold out within four hours of going on sale.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the lightning-quick sell-out on its social media platforms on Thursday.
“MTN8 final tickets sold out within four hours,” the PSL posted on X at just after 3.30pm.
🚨 #𝐌𝐓𝐍𝟖 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓𝐒 𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐎𝐔𝐓 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐒 🚨— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 19, 2024
Tickets for the #MTN8Final between @orlandopirates and @StellenboschFC are officially SOLD OUT. #WafaWafa pic.twitter.com/pX9wqAY3b9
The PSL first posted that tickets were available at various outlets, and online at Ticketpro, at 10.35am.
The majority of tickets are sure to have been bought by Pirates fans.
Bucs have won four of the last five domestic cups under Spaniard Jose Riveiro — the MTN8 twice and Nedbank Cup twice. Stellenbosch won the other cup, last season's Carling Knockout.
Pirates' bright start to the season is sure to have boosted interest in the final further as they aim to become the first side to win the top eight competition three times in a row.