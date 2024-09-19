Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is confident that his little-known new recruit Thuso Moleleki deserves to play for the club. The coach said the 24-year-old attacking midfielder will help the club this season.
In the 66th minute, Riveiro introduced Moleleki for Relebohile Mofokeng. Moleleki, who joined Pirates from second-tier side Orbit College in July, made his top-flight debut in their 2-1 win in the league opener against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.
“I don't like to speak about players as individuals [but] [Moleleki] he is a talented player, that's why he's in the squad. He proved it last season with the numbers he produced in his previous seasons, that's why he's involved. He's doing well in our training sessions, working hard, that's why he's frequently in our 20 [match day squad],'' Riveiro said of Moleleki].
“Today [on Wednesday] we understood that it was a good moment for him to contribute... to show his capacity to play between lines, to play forward, to turn quick and to be aggressive close to the box. We didn't find him as much as I'd like... we were chasing that goal, and we weren't so possessional in the last metres but I am sure he's a player who will help us like every other in the squad.”
Riveiro confident new recruit Moleleki will shine for Bucs
Chippa broke the deadlock via Andile Jali's screamer in the 22nd minute, before Tshegofatso Mabasa converted from the spot on the stroke of halftime to level matters. Monnapule Saleng scored deep into stoppage time to ensure Pirates bag full points in their first Betway Premiership game.
“It was a very tough one as we expected. I am not surprised by the difficulty of the game, but we made it a little bit difficult for ourselves also in the first half... a very slow beginning, we didn't find a proper rhythm on the ball, and we were extremely slow in the ball circulation. Chippa were more comfortable than us,'' Riveiro stated.
“We were lucky to score just before halftime. I think in the second half we weren't in our best but if you compare with the first half, we were much better and more aggressive.''
