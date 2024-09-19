“But when I feel you are not going to help us, then, I take a decision. The other thing is, I am a good human being, I don’t hold grudges. When you are ready to perform and give the team what it needs, I will always embrace you.
“I must be a father to these children who are looking up to their leader to be fair to them. Just like in any other family, there will be good and bad moments. There will be punishments and rewards and there will be success and failures.”
After he was criticised at the beginning of the season for his style of play when Sundowns lost to Stellenbosch back-to-back in the MTN8 semifinals, Mngqithi insisted he didn’t pay attention to what critics were saying about him. “I’m helped by not being on social media, so I don’t listen to all the rubbish that people say,” he said.
“Sometimes you will be emotional, maybe about the picture that people sent where they talk rubbish. But because I’m not on social media, I survive. I have been in football for more than 20 years, and I know what is expected of me. In life, it is important to accept you have to face realities. The good thing is I have high self-esteem, I’m confident in my abilities and I know what I’m capable of.”
Masandawana’s next game is against Mbabane Swallows in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
I can make tough calls, says Mngqithi after 'resting' Mokoena, Mudau
Duo ‘rested’ after duty with Bafana
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Manqoba Mngqithi has warned his players that he’s capable of making tough decisions to drop anyone who is not performing.
Mngqithi was speaking after dropping regulars Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau for their Betway Premiership Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday. Sundowns won 2-0, courtesy of second-half strikes from Iqraam Rayners and Ribeiro Costa.
Mokoena and Mudau were rested after national duty, according to to the coach.
Mngqithi said his track record of making tough decisions helped him in the past, and that he was ready to do that at Sundowns.“One thing you must know about me is I am capable of making decisive decisions, that’s one thing I am good at,” he told the media during the post-match press conference.
“If you can check some of the top players that were respected in my previous clubs, when I say I no longer feel you, I take that decision and I move, and that helps me a lot. If you go back to Golden Arrows and check what happened to Bheka Phakathi and Lucky Sibeko, what happened to Pere Ariweriyai at AmaZulu, all these players were influential at those clubs.
