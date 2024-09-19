Soccer

Ellis concerned about Jane, Motlhalo

Banyana coach to use England test to prepare for Wafcon

19 September 2024 - 07:30
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Linda Motlhalo of South Africa during the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup match between Argentina and South Africa
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana's Desiree Ellis has admitted that it's worrying that her trusted midfield twins Refiloe “Fifi” Jane and Linda Motlhalo are facing adversities.

Even so, Ellis suggested Bongeka Gamede and Kholosa Biyena have proven that they are ready to knuckle down in the engine room whenever they are asked to in the absence of Jane and Motlhalo.

Jane is currently injured and clubless after leaving Italian side Sassuolo in June, while Motlhalo hasn't even made the match day squad in her club, Racing Louisville's last four games. All in all, Motlhalo has played a mere 21 minutes for Louisville since joining from Scottish giants Glasgow City in January.

“You always want your best players available. Jane is currently injured and Linda, for whatever reason, isn't getting game time. For me, she [Motlhalo] is a top player and that [she's not playing] is unfortunate but I think players have stepped up in the past... Bongeka Gamede, Kholosa Biyana, those players have stepped up in the past. There's concern yes, but we have a group of players we can rely on,'' Ellis stated.

Banyana's next game is against European champions England, in Coventry on October 29. Banyana coach has embraced the challenge of facing the Lionesses, viewing the game as a perfect chance to prepare for next year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco, where Banyana will try to avoid being the first country to fail to defend the title after winning it on the same soil, for the first time, in 2023.

“It's a big challenge. England are a top side... they've been to many competitions, they've been to the World Cup final [they lost the final last year] but we've also shown our mental strength over the past couple of years,'' Ellis said.

“This is another opportunity for us to test ourselves. It's all preparation for Wafcon... we know winning it is probably easier than defending it and we don't want to be the first country that's not able to defend it. It's a big game. We want to make sure we put up a good show and get a positive result.”

