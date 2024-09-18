Maluleka had been clubless after leaving AmaZulu at the end of last season, where he played 17 games across all competitions. The 35-year-old central midfielder is believed to have penned a one-year deal with Bushbuckridge-based Kruger, who were promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), courtesy of being the runners up at the ABC Motsepe National play-offs, in June this year.
"S'jijo", as Maluleka is affectionately known in football spaces, boasts over 360 topflight appearances, having turned out for Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs), SuperSport, Chiefs, Sundowns and AmaZulu. Maluleka scored 20 goals during his time in the elite league.
It remains to be seen whether the well-traveled midfielder will make his debut for Kruger as they face Baroka in their fourth game of the season away on Saturday. The Looters have accumulated four points from their first three games in the new MFC season, winning one with one draw and one defeat.
Well-traveled Maluleka rocks up at second-tier Kruger United
Ex-Chiefs and Downs midfielder hopes to debut away to Baroka FC
Image: Supplied
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfield dynamo George Maluleka has joined second-tier rookies Kruger United, the Mpumalanga side announced on Wednesday.
"Kruger United Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of George Maluleka. The 35-year-old brings experience to the team having played for Kaizer Chiefs , SuperSport United and AmaZulu. The Kruger nation welcomes you to the family and wishes you well. Welcome Maluleka,'' the club said in a statement.
