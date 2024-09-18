Mngqithi also explained why Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau didn't make the match day squad and insisted there was nothing sinister behind their absence as they were resting them.
We don't want Zwane to burn out – Mngqithi explains why star starts on bench
Coach say player must be fresh ahead of busy season
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has provided reasons why star player Themba Zwane has not been starting matches this season.
The Masandawana captain came off the bench to make a big impact during their 2-0 victory over SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, providing an assist for the opening goal scored by Iqraam Rayners before Ribeiro Costa doubled the lead in the second half.
Mngqithi said they are trying to manage the 34-year-old to remain fresh ahead of a tough schedule this season where they will be competing in many competitions (Betway Premiership, CAF Champions League, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, African Football League and Club Fifa World Cup).
“I don't think there is a problem. Do you have any thoughts that there is a problem? Mngqithi responded to the media after he was asked if there was a problem with not starting Zwane during the post-match press conference.
“We have to periodise our most important players. We've got six competitions to play in and need to ensure we don't burn our 34-year-old early in the season.
“It's important and it's something that you look at as a problem. But there is no problem. He understands how many games we are going to play this season and if we go for 90 minutes with Themba every match at 34, how far will he go this season?
Mngqithi also explained why Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau didn't make the match day squad and insisted there was nothing sinister behind their absence as they were resting them.
“They are still important players for the team, you must know that,” he said.
"...They are still going to come in and help us. But after the Mbabane [Swallows, Champions League] game, it was very difficult for us to change the team that much.
“Because we achieved far more than in many other games, one would say it was Mbabane anyway. But we have had a lot of these preliminary games before but we've never achieved 855 passes.
The 53-year-old added that they are trying to keep everybody hungry and interested and that this will happen often during the season when players will be rested.
“Unfortunately, when you win like that and you are resting some players because of the load they had, coming from South Sudan [with Bafana Bafana] and you are saying they have played both games 90 minutes when you go to SuperSport to say no, let's continue.
“Sometimes it's also important to show those [other] players that we have confidence in the team. We are not just using them in the absence of certain players.”
