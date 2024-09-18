Stellenbosch beat Galaxy 3-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals at home early last month, before stunning Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 on aggregate in the two-legged semifinals several weeks later, setting up a final date with Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 5.
Stellies ready to put Arrows to sword
Mojela confident Cape side will continue winning momentum
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Stellenbosch forward Lehlohonolo Mojela has told how winning all their six games across the CAF Confederation Cup and the MTN8 so far this season has done wonders in boosting their morale and lifting the mood ahead of their league opener against Golden Arrows.
Stellenbosch, who've scored an impressive 15 goals and conceded once from the six matches they've played in the Confed Cup and the MTN8 so far, finally get their domestic league campaign underway by hosting Arrows at Athlone Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
“We are feeling great as a team. We've been waiting for the league to start because we've been playing other competitions already. Now we want to show what we can do in the league. We are well-prepared. Everyone is happy and we can't wait for the game against Arrows,” Mojela, who joined from TS Galaxy during the off-season, said yesterday.
“The fact that we've won all the six games we've played so far this season gives us a lot of confidence. The good results we've managed to get so far show that we are a hard-working bunch of players. Everyone is happy and willing to work for the team. We are fighting together as a team and that brings about good spirit within the camp. Our aim is to take each game as it comes without thinking too far ahead of ourselves.”
