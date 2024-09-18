“The early bird catches the [fattest] worm, so I think if they can start collecting points as early as tomorrow [tonight]. They will challenge for the title. The only thing Pirates have to do now is to remain consistent. They are on-form and everybody is talking about them this season... they're a team to beat,” said Sebola.
Sebola: Why Bucs must see off Chippa
Legend tips his former side to challenge for title this season
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Retired Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola believes the momentum the Buccaneers have already garnered will help them dispatch Chippa United – who haven’t played even a single game this season – in their league opener at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Pirates have played six games across the CAF Champions League preliminary phases and the MTN8.
“Pirates’ fitness level is already okay because they’ve played a few games but for Chippa the match fitness is going to be an issue because it will be their first competitive game of the season. Pirates must capitalise on that and win the game. I expect them to dominate because they have momentum already,” Sebola said.
He also stressed the importance of collecting points early if the Sea Robbers are to be among the title contenders. He urged them to stay consistent after winning four of the six games with two draws so far in the Champions League and the MTN8, where they face Stellenbosch in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 5.
“The early bird catches the [fattest] worm, so I think if they can start collecting points as early as tomorrow [tonight]. They will challenge for the title. The only thing Pirates have to do now is to remain consistent. They are on-form and everybody is talking about them this season... they're a team to beat,” said Sebola.
He urged Pirates to field the same starting XI that started when they beat Jwaneng Galaxy 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League second preliminary round last Saturday to maintain continuity. “There's no need to rotate players so early into the season,” said Sebola.
The retired Pirates striker weighed in on Lesedi Kapinga’s departure, saying sees no need for Pirates to replace the 29-year-old, who had joined the side on a three-year deal in July last year. “It’s good for Kapinga to leave Pirates because he was not getting game time. He must join a team where he’ll enjoy his football and play regularly,” he said.
“Pirates must not sign anyone to replace him because they still have players like [Ndabayithethwa] Ndlondlo, [Selaelo] Raseboja, who can step up and play when [Patrick] Maswanganyi is not available. Kapinga is a quality player but it was difficult for him to bench Maswanganyi.”
Chippa could unleash new midfielder Siphelo Baloni, who’s on loan from Pirates.
Pirates, meanwhile, will count on the form of Deon Hotto, who has scored twice in his last two games.
