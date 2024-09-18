Mothwa needs our support to regain confidence – Arendse

SuperSport United deputy coach Andre Arendse has backed AmaZulu and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Veli Mothwa to overcome his recent woes to come back stronger.
Mothwa is under the spotlight after making two successive errors for Bafana during their 2-2 draw with Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier earlier this month and was responsible for AmaZulu's 2-1 defeat to Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership match on Saturday.
Speaking after SuperSport's 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Tshwane derby match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, the ex-Bafana keeper said Motha should be supported to be able to bounce back stronger.
“When I look at someone like Veli, we have to protect him. I know I have been there and you cannot feel any worse than Veli is feeling and he will feel it for a long time,” Arendse said.
“It has happened to me at the biggest stage of world football. I know what he is going through. And we have to help him, we have to protect him.
“And whether it is keeping him playing or giving him a rest, talking to him and rebuilding his confidence. The one thing about goalkeeping is that it's a thankless job because there is no margin for error.
“As much as we are developing people, we have to allow mistakes because it will happen and if we start breaking people down that's not going to help the benefit of our football.
We don't want Zwane to burn out – Mngqithi explains why star starts on bench
“That does not make Veli a bad player overnight. We got to be seen as helping people.”
With Bafana coach Hugo Broos opting for Sipho Chaine, who was making his debut in the second match against South Sudan, Arendse was a bit surprised as he thought Ricardo Goss should have played rather.
“I was to an extent and I don't say that because he is my goalkeeper, I say that because I know what he is capable of,” he said.
“We need to understand that when they are working in the national team, we are not there and we are not seeing the training. We are not seeing the body language and what they are doing at the training ground that suggests choosing to go with a particular game.
“I heard that Veli was fantastic at training. I know what Goss is capable of and it was a surprise.”
