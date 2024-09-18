Magesi striker Rhulani Manzini hopes for a perfect start when they face Sekhukhune United in their Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium this evening (7.30pm).
Dikwena tsa Meetse will make their long-awaited debut in the Premiership against Babina Noko, and Manzini said it is important they collect points to lay a good foundation going forward.
“We are looking forward to our first game in the Premiership and we are very excited. We want to do our best and get positive results,” Manzini told Sowetan.
“The attitude is very good, I believe that we have capable players to do the job. It is very important how we start and we want to lay a good foundation that we will build on going forward.”
Sekhukhune will come into this match on the back of two successive defeats in the MTN8 and CAF Confederation Cup and will be desperate to end that with a victory.
Manzini, 36, expects them to come out firing, but that they will make it difficult for them. “For them coming from two defeats in a row... it will give them that hunger to say, we don't want to lose three in a row,” he said.
“We will give them respect, they have a good team but on the field of play, we have to match them. Not taking anything away from Sekhukhune, they are a very good team.
“It will be up to us to win the game, it's a derby, it's going to be tough, but as I said, we have good players to overcome that. We are looking forward to the challenge that they will bring and I believe we are ready.”
Magesi eager to prove their Premiership credentials in derby
Manzini says newbies will pass Sekhukhune test
Image: Philip Maeta
Ighodaro plans to bang in more goals for AmaZulu
Magesi's objective is to remain in the Premiership after they won promotion in the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.
“We are the new boys in the league but I believe we have all the qualities to do better. We will try our best to achieve our objective.”
Fixtures
Today: Pirates v Chippa, Orlando (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Arrows, Athlone (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v Magesi, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v Gallants, Mpumalanga (3pm); Magesi v Polokwane, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); SuperSport v Royal, TUT (5.30pm); Chippa v Bay, Buffalo City (8pm)
