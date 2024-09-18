Liverpool’s Slot shines, Milan’s Fonseca falters, Bayern’s Kane hits four

On a night that saw Liverpool's Arne Slot and AC Milan's Paulo Fonseca each take the managerial reins in a Champions League game with their new teams for the first time, their experiences could not have been more different.

Slot guided Liverpool to a resounding 3-1 victory over Fonseca's Milan at San Siro on Tuesday night, as his team remained calm after a shaky start, storming back after conceding a goal in the opening three minutes.

“To come back so strong and dominant, it was a deserved victory,” said Slot, who replaced retired manager Juergen Klopp at the Merseyside club. “This is an evening I will remember in the future. Hopefully many more times like this will come as Liverpool manager.”

Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai scored for Liverpool after Christian Pulisic capitalised on some disorganised defending by the Reds for Milan's lone goal.

A day after Fonseca said his men would have to be “defensively perfect” against Liverpool, they were porous and far from perfect. And it could have been significantly worse with Liverpool enjoying 11 shots on target to the home side's two.