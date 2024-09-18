After netting his first goal for AmaZulu during their 2-1 defeat to Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium at the weekend, new striker Etiosa Ighodaro revealed he plans to score more goals than he did last season.
The Nigerian forward, 23, who spent the last three seasons on loan at the University of Pretoria, Chippa United and SuperSport United, said the experience he got playing for different teams will help him at Usuthu.
Ighodaro, who is on his fourth loan spell after joining Usuthu from Mamelodi Sundowns during the off-season, scored eight goals for SuperSport last term. “It has been nice playing for different clubs. It comes with experience.
“I really love the set-up at AmaZulu, it is a very professional club and they play according to your strength,” he told the media during the AmaZulu press conference ahead of their Betway Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs next week at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Ighodaro plans to bang in more goals for AmaZulu
Image: Philip Maeta
Sebola: Why Bucs must see off Chippa
“My goal this season is to score more than I did last campaign. I need to work hard to be able to help the team and score goals. To score in the first game already boosted my confidence, I’m really happy. The work is not done yet, there are a lot of games to play.”
With Usuthu suffering defeat against Polokwane, Ighodaro said they were eager to get their first points when they host Amakhosi, who beat Marumo Gallants 2-1 away at the weekend. “Although we are disappointed with the way the game ended, we did play well. We are confident that in our next game, we will take maximum points,” he said.
“We have to keep on working and grinding results and see how far we can go this season, but as I said, I’m happy to be here and I’m looking forward to contributing to the success of the club.”
SowetanLIVE
