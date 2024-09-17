Soccer

Pirates, Kapinga part ways

17 September 2024
Neville Khoza
Lesedi Kapinga of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on 20 September 2023 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have revealed that they have agreed with Lesedi Kapinga to terminate his contract. Kapinga joined the Buccaneers from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of last season.

He went on to make 13 appearances, starting just two games under Jose Riveiro. This season, he has not made any appearance in Pirates MTN8 and CAF Champions League matches and both parties agreed to early termination.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Lesedi Kapinga for the early release of his contract,” a statement from the Pirates website read.

“Both parties have agreed to amicably part ways after a meeting earlier today. On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we would like to thank Lesedi for his time at the club and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Kapinga, 29, is the seventh player to have left Pirates after Richard Ofori, Kermit Erasmus, Fortune Makaringe,Souaibou Marou, Thabang Monare and Siyabonga Mpontshane.

SowetanLIVE

