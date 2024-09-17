“Both parties have agreed to amicably part ways after a meeting earlier today. On behalf of the extended Orlando Pirates family, we would like to thank Lesedi for his time at the club and we wish him all the best for the future.”
Pirates, Kapinga part ways
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates have revealed that they have agreed with Lesedi Kapinga to terminate his contract. Kapinga joined the Buccaneers from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of last season.
He went on to make 13 appearances, starting just two games under Jose Riveiro. This season, he has not made any appearance in Pirates MTN8 and CAF Champions League matches and both parties agreed to early termination.
“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Lesedi Kapinga for the early release of his contract,” a statement from the Pirates website read.
