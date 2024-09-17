Modiba predicts evenly matched Tshwane derby

SuperSport United's record against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Tshwane derby should be worrying for coach Gavin Hunt ahead of their clash in their Betway Premiership opener at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this evening (7.30pm).
In the last five derbies, Masandawana have claimed three victories, while Matsatsantsa a Pitori have won once with the other match ending in a draw.
As they prepare to meet tonight, Aubrey Modiba and Ricardo Goss have emphasised the importance of a perfect start to set a tone for the season.
“It is important we get three points and start the league on a high and do well in our first game,” Sundowns defender Modiba told the club's media department yesterday.
“We know the Tshwane derby is about bragging rights and it is not going to be easy. I played on both sides when I was at SuperSport and played against Sundowns and we were always looking forward to that game.
“These are our rivals from the same area and it is going to be a tough one and I think we are ready for the task. They have not played in a long time but that doesn't count.”
Sundowns will come into this game on the back of a 4-0 victory over Mbabane Swallows in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg on Saturday and Modiba said they want to build on that.
“We need to do well, we scored four goals in the Champions League and we haven't been lucky in front of goal in our first three games,” he said.
“It was nice to get that victory and important going to the next game. Hopefully, we can keep that form.”
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Image: Brian Rikhotso/BackpagePix
SuperSport keeper Goss, who will play for the first time against his parent club since his loan move two seasons ago, said they also want to start on a positive note against their rivals.
“I think it is going to be a competitive game and it's a match that the whole team is looking forward to, obviously, the first game of the league and you want to have a positive start,” Goss said.
“Hopefully, we get to start with a clean sheet and that will be a morale booster for me. We are a team that wants to keep clean sheets, I think if we can keep it goalless for a long time, we will have a better chance of winning the game.”
Meanwhile, Hunt will miss the match due to suspension after getting a red card in their last fixture against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 last month.
