Fixtures
Today: Sundowns v SuperSport, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Pirates v Chippa, Orlando (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Arrows, Athlone (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v Magesi, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v Gallants, Mpumalanga (3pm); Magesi v Polokwane, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); SuperSport v Royal, TUT (5.30pm); Chippa v Bay, Buffalo City (8pm)
Kopo promises exciting play from Chippa
Chilly Boys visit on-form Pirates for coach's first test
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Facing an Orlando Pirates side who have already garnered momentum in their season opener looks a daunting task for Chippa United.
Chippa and Pirates face off in their first Betway Premiership fixture of the season at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm). Pirates have already played six games across the CAF Champions League preliminary rounds and the MTN8, winning four with two draws.
Even so, Chilli Boys coach Kwanele Kopo has sounded optimistic about the side's fortunes this season, feeling the fact that he hails from the Eastern Cape makes him understand better how things should be done at the Gqeberha-based outfit.
“Being born and bred in the Eastern Cape, maybe makes me have more emotional attachment to what needs to be done in the Eastern Cape. Maybe I have a bigger drive to try to do it and hopefully, I can be given the time to do that,” Kopo said. He hails from Uitenhage, just outside Gqeberha.
Kopo, who initially joined the club as a co-coach with Thabo September in January until the latter was demoted to be his assistant seven months later, also praised trigger-happy club boss Siviwe Mpengesi for the support he has given him so far, feeling indebted to the local municipalities for supporting the side financially.
