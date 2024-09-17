Arsenal players not flustered by Haaland’s goal rampage: Jorginho

Arsenal players are unfazed by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's goalscoring rampage, midfielder Jorginho said vouching for the Gunners' confidence ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with City.

City have had a perfect campaign in the league so far, while Arsenal have secured three wins and a draw. Fresh off nine goals in four league games, including two hat-tricks, Haaland has scored 99 goals from 103 appearances for City across all competitions.

The Norwegian will aim for his century in Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League clash against Inter Milan, while Arsenal begin their European campaign at Atalanta on Thursday and prepare to meet City at the Etihad on the Sunday.

“Erling scoring again — it is starting to make us laugh,” the 32-year-old Italian said. “We look because we watch all the games and we love the Premier League.”