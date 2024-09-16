We're not there yet, says Chiefs coach

The Chiefs coach admitted that winning their first game of the season was good for their confidence. Nabi, who was in charge of Chiefs for the first time in an official game, gave new players in Fiacre Ntwari, Bradley Cross, Rushwin Dortley, Inacio Miguel and Gaston Sirino their club debuts by naming them in his starting XI. Cross was voted man of the match while Sirino, Miguel and Dortley showed flashes of brilliance as well.
Ntwari was hardly tested.
"It's good that we won the first game, for the morale of the players and for the morale of the fans but for myself I have different eyes from the fans and the media. I know I have too much work here...for now I congratulate my players for having a good attitude and winning. I need to see the team at another level...it's a process,'' Nabi stated.
The Tunisian also emphasised that he will protect "big talent" Vilakazi from the media after his winning goal gave them full points.
"Vilakazi is a young ball, a big talent and I need to protect him from the media. This is my boy...he's a big talent in SA. He is my son,'' Nabi said.
Amakhosi's next game is against AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership again at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 25.
Kaizer Chiefs mentor Nasreddine Nabi didn't allow their 2-1 win over Marumo Gallants to make him think they've arrived, maintaining he still had a lot of work to do for Amakhosi to be a finished article.
Development graduates Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi were on target as Chiefs bagged maximum points in their league opener against Marumo, who had netted first via Sekela Sithole early in the first half, at a sold-out Free State Stadium over the weekend.
"I am not really happy with a lot of things. The best thing from today's game is three points, the spirit, the winning attitude. We have too much, too much work to be cooking as the fans say. Please give me time. If you give me time at this lovely club, I promise you, I will cook for you,'' Nabi told SuperSport TV after the game.
