After winning their first game 1-0 against TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter was satisfied with the results but said that there is still a lot of work to be done to remain competitive throughout the season.
Keegan Allan scored the only goal of the match in the first half to hand the Natal Rich Boyz a victory in their opening match.
Truter however, feels they should have done better in the game, but is happy with the progress his side has made since he took over in the off-season.
"Look, it was our first game and I maintain it is a coachable group. It's a group that knows how to fight, during preseason we used two different playing styles," Truter told the media during the post-match press conference.
"And in the first game to adapt like that once you change formation and react to what Galaxy were doing, that shows a team that is well structured and can adapt as well.
"That's why I'm so proud of the boys I take my hat off. I don't think there will be many games like the team we faced today [Sunday], it is a team that is on the up and difficult to play against as well.
"I'm glad we faced such an opponent which gave us a test in different phases of the game, but we could have done better, especially in the second half, but I'm happy."
Truter happy with first Richards Bay FC win, but insists more work still needs to be done
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
After winning their first game 1-0 against TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter was satisfied with the results but said that there is still a lot of work to be done to remain competitive throughout the season.
Keegan Allan scored the only goal of the match in the first half to hand the Natal Rich Boyz a victory in their opening match.
Truter however, feels they should have done better in the game, but is happy with the progress his side has made since he took over in the off-season.
"Look, it was our first game and I maintain it is a coachable group. It's a group that knows how to fight, during preseason we used two different playing styles," Truter told the media during the post-match press conference.
"And in the first game to adapt like that once you change formation and react to what Galaxy were doing, that shows a team that is well structured and can adapt as well.
"That's why I'm so proud of the boys I take my hat off. I don't think there will be many games like the team we faced today [Sunday], it is a team that is on the up and difficult to play against as well.
"I'm glad we faced such an opponent which gave us a test in different phases of the game, but we could have done better, especially in the second half, but I'm happy."
With their next match against Chippa United on Saturday away, Truter wants his side to build on that victory as they eye back-to-back wins.
"The structure is good, clean-sheet in our first game, so we have to build on this going forward and I'm happy with what I'm seeing now. There is much to look forward to here."
Meanwhile, Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was not happy with their performance, describing it as their worst since he has been in charge.
"I don't want to see this kind of performance from our team, we know our strength and we have to be better. It was a disappointing game for us and I would like to apologise to our supporters for this kind of rubbish that we played," he said.
"This was our worst performance since I came here. We have to find solutions to improve faster. All in all, it will be a tough season for us, but I'm still a positive guy and hopefully we can change this thing faster."
SowetanLIVE
Richards Bay hand Truter his first win in Betway Premiership
Mngqithi wants Downs to be more clinical in goals
Riveiro insists it’s not over yet at CAF Champions League
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos