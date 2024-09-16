Mngqithi also feels the win is a good moral booster ahead of the league matches.
Betway fixtures
Tomorrow: Sundowns v SuperSport, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Pirates v Chippa, Orlando (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Arrows, Athlone (7.30pm); Sekhukhune v Magesi, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v Gallants, Mpumalanga (3pm); Magesi v Polokwane, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); SuperSport v Royal, TUT (5.30pm); Chippa v Bay, Buffalo City (8pm)
CAF Champions League second legs
Saturday: Pirates v Jwaneng, Orlando (6pm); Sundowns v Mbabane Swallows, Lucas Moripe (6pm)
CAF Confederation Cup second legs
Saturday: Sekhukhune v Lunda Sul, Peter Mokaba (6pm)
Sunday: Vita v Stellenbosch, Stade des Martyrs (4pm)
Mngqithi wants Downs to be more clinical in goals
Masandawana find their scoring touch in CAF
Image: Lefty Shivambu
After they found their scoring touch during their 4-0 win over Mbabane Swallows in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was not satisfied and wants his side to be more clinical.
Sundowns are now favourites to progress to the group stages of the Champions League with the return leg at the same venue on Saturday. Ribeiro Costa netted a brace, while Mosa Lebusa and new signing Iqraam Rayners scored the other two.
As they shift focus to the Betway Premiership where they will host SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), Mngqithi wants his side to improve in front of goals.
“I was happy with scoring four goals, to be honest, but I’m still unhappy because we got a lot of other chances that we could have scored but did not take those opportunities,” Mngqithi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“In my space, I prefer that we try to improve our movement and scheme in our attacking and if we improve that, it must also result in goals.
“In the game that we played against Polokwane City and Stellenbosch, my complaint was not that we were not creating chances, it was just that we were not scoring the chances we got.
“Even today [Saturday] I think we could have scored seven or eight had we taken our chances because we did create and nullified the position of conceding from the opponent.
“I still believe our chances were too many to get more goals. The same story against Polokwane... we should have scored four or five, we still have to improve in this aspect of scoring.”
Mngqithi also feels the win is a good moral booster ahead of the league matches.
“We always want to make sure that we excel in the games that we play and unfortunately, when we don’t win it looks like we have not done enough,” he said.
“Maybe a game like this will really help in the morale of the team going into the beginning of the championship and for me that is probably the most important.
“Now that the league has started, we have not choice but to fight and make sure we keep the team where it belongs.”
