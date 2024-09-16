“The move comes after strong relations between the two South African broadcasters after the agreement of sub-licence agreements for the MTN8 tournament and for the Currie Cup semifinal matches contested this past weekend and upcoming final match.”
SABC group CEO Nomsa Chabeli said the broadcaster is strengthening its analysis team, including signing up high-profile former Kaizer Chiefs stars Itumeleng Khune and Jabu Mahlangu, who also played for Orlando Pirates.
“Our rights package includes a total of 51 matches comprising 23 Betway Premiership matches, 10 Carling [Knockout] matches, 12 Nedbank Cup matches and six National First Division [Motsepe Foundation Championship] matches.
“We will broadcast league matches every Saturday on SABC 1 during the league season, ensuring our audience has access to exciting live local football.
Mahlangu, Khune join SABC panel as it agrees PSL deal with SuperSport
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
SuperSport and the SABC have agreed on a sub-licensing deal for Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches, the broadcasters said on Monday.
SuperSport holds the television rights to PSL games, including for the Betway Premiership and the cup competitions, the MTN8, Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup.
The deal will see the SABC, which had sub-licensed rights to this season's completed MTN8, broadcast 23 Premiership matches in the 2024-25 season plus 22 cup games.
“SuperSport and the SABC have reached an agreement regarding the sub-licensing of PSL broadcast rights ahead of the start of the new Betway Premiership season,” the SABC said.
“We will also be enhancing our coverage by strengthening the analysis team. This move will ensure we provide insightful commentary and in-depth analysis for our viewers.
“The new members to the team are Itumeleng Khune, Jabu Mahlangu and [former Bafana Bafana assistant and South Africa under-20] coach Thabo Senong, who will be joining our resident analysts Doctor Khumalo, Simphiwe Dludlu and Hlompho Kekana in studio.”
SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha said the “latest sub-licence agreement with the SABC is another step towards a strong relationship with the public broadcaster for the benefit of the millions of football lovers across the country and the African continent”.
The Premiership kicked off this past weekend.
