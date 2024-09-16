‘Future for that boy is bright’: Mngqithi happy with Sundowns’ signings

“He can play both at centre back and fullback. Technically sound, good engine, good personality, hard-working young boy and the future for that boy is bright.”
Manqoba Mngqithi is predicting a big future for Mamelodi Sundowns' defensive signing Asekho Tiwani and says he is confident Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners will have much to offer the club.
The pair got a run in Downs' 4-0 Caf Champions League second preliminary round first-leg win against Mbabane Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Mngqithi took the opportunity against the Eswatini minnows, who played their home game away due to a lack of an approved venue, to rest some players who did duty in Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan this month.
Of the two, Rayners — signed from Stellenbosch FC in the off-season — seems more likely to get a chance at another run when Sundowns kick off their Betway Premiership season at home to SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Tiwani, the 18-year-old left-back or left centre back prospect signed from Sekhukhune United, seems likely to fall behind Downs' more senior players in those positions for now.
“Personally I regard Iqraam very highly,” Mngqithi said of the striker who was second to Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa (16 goals) in the last Premiership campaign with 15 goals.
Rayners had a deeper and wider role against Swallows, opening his Downs account with a 40th-minute strike, as new Brazilian Arthur Sales was fielded at centre-forward.
“I like his ability to play into space behind the defence. And sometimes it creates those moments [of] sometimes coming short and then bursting into the space that is behind, and I like it.
“But we also want to see him as a '9'. [Against Swallows] I used him specifically in that area because I knew their right centreback [Kingsley Kwakyi] would come with Sales. And you would have a slightly bigger hole because their right centreback is their most influential player, and he would forever not be in the right position [following Sales].
“And there are games where we are going to use him [Rayners] in that space, but I do believe he will give us a very good '9'. We have got competition in that position but I am confident he will help us there.”
Tiwani was fielded at left-back against Swallows.
“Tiwani is another bright, young talent in South Africa. I am sure a lot of people were surprised when we signed him.
“He can play both at centre back and fullback. Technically sound, good engine, good personality, hard-working young boy and the future for that boy is bright.”
Mngqithi was pleased some of the players he brought in performed well and he has some selection posers of who to bring back from his front-line Bafana internationals in the Tshwane derby against SuperSport.
“To say we were resting them is a very good point, but sometimes you rest someone and the one who gets an opportunity to play does well. Do you now take [out] the one who has done well and bring the other one?
“Sometimes that does not work at a club like Sundowns because these players are all good enough and they are all waiting for their opportunity.
“The Bafana players who get the opportunity to start the next match, it will be their luck. But it will be unfair to the players who performed in this match.”
