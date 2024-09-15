‘We could have scored seven or eight goals,’ Mngqithi ‘unhappy’ after Sundowns thrash Swallows

“We could have scored seven or eight goals had we taken our chances because we got in good positions and we nullified the possibility of conceding from the opponents,” Mngqithi said.

“When you don’t take your chances, it can easily result in it being 1-0 for the opponents from the few counterattacks they got in the later stages. I still believe the chances we got were too many for us to have been able to get as many goals as possible.

“You will forgive me for being unhappy at not having scored as many goals as I thought we deserved. It was the same story when we played against Polokwane City where I thought we should have scored four to five goals in the first 30 minutes.

“When it comes out at the end of the game and you win with an own goal, everybody starts to talk about not scoring and it looks like you did not perform well. But the truth of the matter is the game could have been put away as soon as possible.