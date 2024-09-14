There were also interesting decisions in team selection with Mngqithi handing debuts to defender Asekho Tiwani and attacker Rayners while Lebogang Maboe got a rare start.
Sundowns finally find scoring touch as they trash Eswatini minnows Swallows
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns went through more than 270 minutes of early season MTN8 football without scoring a goal and out of nowhere they drilled four in one match.
They finally found their scoring touch during their dominant 4-0 Caf Champions League final preliminary round win over modest Mbabane Swallows from Eswatini at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.
Star man Lucas Ribeiro ended his first leg shift with a brace while the other contributors to the scoresheet were defender Mosa Lebusa and debutant Iqraam Rayners.
Sundowns are overwhelming favourites to progress to the group stages and they host the second leg on Saturday next week at this venue as Swallows played this match in South Africa due to lack of a compliant venue in Eswatini.
In the Sundowns starting line-up, coach Manqoba Mngqithi welcomed back captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams who missed a win over Polokwane City and successive losses to Stellenbosch in the MTN8.
There were also interesting decisions in team selection with Mngqithi handing debuts to defender Asekho Tiwani and attacker Rayners while Lebogang Maboe got a rare start.
Mngqithi left regulars Aubrey Modiba, Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile on the bench while Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena were not in the match-day squad, possibly ‘to keep them fresh for Tuesday’s Betway Premiership clash against SuperSport United at Loftus.
Sundowns took the lead in the third minute after Bobo Angwenga brought down Tiwani in the box and Ribeiro showed nerves of steel to step up and send Swallows goalkeeper Sandanezwe Mathabela the wrong way.
This was Sundowns’ first official goal this season after Thabang Matuludi scoring an own goal in their 1-0 win over Polokwane City and they failed to find the back of the net in successive 1-0 losses to Stellenbosch.
The goal gave Sundowns attacking impetus and they could have increased their lead after 12 minutes but Mathabela stretched at full length to parry Arthur Sales’ shot to safety.
Sundowns increased their lead after 17 minutes when Lebusa rose high to connect with a well-taken corner kick from Ribeiro as they made their intentions of winning this match clear.
Sundowns suffered as they were forced to replace an injured Sales after 27 minutes with Thapelo Maseko.
It was becoming a rout as Ribeiro tricked his way past two Swallows defenders before he laid the ball for Rayners to put it in the back of the net five minutes from the break.
Ribeiro registered his brace after 54 minutes when he unleashed a grass-cutting shot that gave Mathabela no chance after another surging move that got the better of Swallows defence.
