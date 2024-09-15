‘Not good enough’: Slot rues sloppy Liverpool after home loss to Forest

Arne Slot got his first taste of defeat as Liverpool boss on Saturday as his side lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with visiting manager Nuno Espirito Santo outfoxing the Dutchman in a fascinating encounter.

Forest got their tactics spot on, packing the centre of midfield and crowding out Liverpool’s wide players. And though the home side had some decent chances in the first half, they were not clinical enough in front of goal.

“The result frustrates the most and we cannot be happy about how the game went. It was a stop-start game and we hardly created any chances,” lamented Slot.

“We only have to look at ourselves — we have to be better. Far too many times we lost the ball around the area, it was not good enough. We have to be better with the ball.”

Forest's solid block may have left Liverpool short of space but they were their own worst enemies at times and substitutes Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi combined for the latter to score on the counter and claim three points for the visitors.