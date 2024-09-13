Why Sundowns coach Mngqithi won't underestimate 'minnows' Swallows

"We are playing against a team that can upset us if the mentality is not right. The message we shared with the players was, if we can't match their energy, their intensity and their hunger, we would not win the match.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has been clear and persistent that playing against teams like Mbabane Swallows in the CAF Champions League, they must have the right attitude to win the match.
Sundowns will face Swallows in the Champions League second preliminary round first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday at 8pm, and Mngqithi emphasised that these are the teams that are more difficult to beat when they [Sundowns] are expected to win.
"To be honest, we have been on this route before, we played teams like Chicken Inn at this stage and they gave us a hard time," Mngqithi told the media during a press conference at their headquarters in Chloorkop on Thursday.
"The truth of the matter is, when you play the Champions League you just have to respect. Many teams have burned their fingers by not respecting their opponents and thinking that because we are playing in the so-called biggest league in Africa we are entitled to results.
"It is the mentality, and we are trying our level best within the group to make sure that everybody understands that in the Champions League, there are no easy matches.
"We are playing against a team that can upset us if the mentality is not right. The message we shared with the players was, if we can't match their energy, their intensity and their hunger, we would not win the match.
"But if we can match all three, our quality will put us through because I still believe we have a better team."
Sundowns head into the Champions League on the back of a disappointing MTN8 exit when after lost to Stellenbosch before the Fifa international break.
And while a win in the two-legged preliminary round at Lucas Moripe will see Sundowns progress to the group stages, Mngqithi insists this will not set a tone ahead of the Betway Premiership matches.
"To be honest, for me it is not about setting the tone, it's about winning the football match because the dynamics of every match will always create problems for you if you come with the mentality that you are going to score a lot of goals," he said.
"The game itself will tell you which direction it wants to take. So, it is very important to respect the opponent and not go to the game with the idea that this is a game where we need to stamp our authority."
Mngqithi, 53, also revealed that new signing Iqraam Rayners could make his debut on Saturday after he, alongside other Bafana Bafana players, returned from doing duty with the national team.
