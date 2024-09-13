Stellies will look to build on that result against Sundowns when they face Vita as they look to get an advantage from the first leg. “I think the experience of playing in two matches hopefully will also help us going forward in this competition,” said Barker.
Elsewhere, Sekhukhune United take on Lunda Sul on Saturday at Estadio 11 de Novembro at 4pm.
We know how to win two-legged ties, says Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker
Stellies aim to shut out Congo's Vita in first match on Friday night
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is counting on their recent success in two-legged matches to help them against Congolese side AS Vita in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round.
The Cape Winelands side — who host Vita in the first leg at Cape Town Stadium on Friday (7pm), with the return leg set for September 22 — beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 two-legged semifinal 2-0 on aggregate, and won against Nsingizini Hotspurs in the first preliminary round.
“The nice part is being the club that hardly ever participates in the home and away legs. But to have done it now against Sundowns and to go to another home and away, I think that experience gives us a bit more than we had before,” Barker told the media in Cape Town on Thursday.
Stellies will look to build on that result against Sundowns when they face Vita as they look to get an advantage from the first leg. “I think the experience of playing in two matches hopefully will also help us going forward in this competition,” said Barker.
He said the plan was to get a positive result in the first leg to have an advantage in the return leg. “We have to focus on more of what we have done well and continue to build on that. There’s a lot of energy around the team. We have to play the way we feel is best for us to get results, and that’s playing with pace and hopefully asking them a lot of questions from a point of view,” he said.
“We’re also mindful that it’s not an easy place to travel and play the second leg. So, we need to try and put in a big positive performance and, hopefully, we can take something to defend away. If not, it is a two-legged affair and if we don’t get a positive result, we will adjust and have an opportunity to see a bit more about the opponent going into the second leg. But now it is about giving the best performance in the first leg.”
Barker emphasised the need to avoid conceding at home to give themselves a chance in the second leg. “Our objective is to get into the group stage and have a good start to the season.”
Elsewhere, Sekhukhune United take on Lunda Sul on Saturday at Estadio 11 de Novembro at 4pm.
