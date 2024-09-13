Tomorrow’s game marks the start of a new era at Chiefs under the new technical panel led by coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Chivaviro says the change in coaching personnel has done wonders in uplifting their morale as players, explaining the difference Nabi has made at Naturena after replacing caretaker Cavin Johnson in the off-season. “In life in general, change is always good. With the changes that have happened here at the club, they have boosted our confidence as players. A lot of players, including myself, are eager to step up,” he said.
“Working with coach Nabi has been different. He’s constantly reminding us what Kaizer Chiefs really is, and what it takes to be here. He tells us being here means you’re a quality player, and you must leave up to that.”
Chivaviro had a decent preseason, scoring four goals in Chiefs’ 5-2 win over Qatari Stars League side Al Shahaniya SC in a friendly in Türkiye in July.
Premiership fixtures:
Tomorrow: Royal AM v CT City, Harry Gwala (3pm); Gallants v Chiefs, Free State (5.30pm); Polokwane v AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (8pm).
Sunday: Bay v Galaxy, King Zwelithini (3pm)
CAF Champions League:
Tomorrow: Jwaneng v Pirates, Botswana National Stadium (4pm); Swallows v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe (8pm).
CAF Confederation Cup:
Today: Stellenbosch v Vita, Cape Town (7pm)
Tomorrow: Lunda Sul v Sekhukhune, Estádio 11 de Novembro (4pm)
No strings as Chivaviro seeks good start for Chiefs
Amakhosi striker faces former club Marumo in coach Nabi’s first match in charge
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Kaizer Chiefs striker Ranga Chivaviro is adamant facing his former side, Marumo Gallants, won’t evoke any emotions for him as he focuses on helping Amakhosi bag maximum points.
Chiefs and Marumo clash in their opening game of the season in the Betway Premiership at Free State Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm).
Chivaviro joined Chiefs from Marumo at the start of last season off the back of netting an impressive 17 goals from 30 games in all competitions in a season where Bahlabane Ba Ntwa were relegated, They return to the top flight after buying Moroka Swallows’ status.
“Facing Marumo isn’t something that’s going to be emotional for me. I am a professional and I know I need to do my job for Chiefs. The mandate is to walk away with three points, nothing else,” Chivaviro said during Chiefs’ media open-day at Naturena on Wednesday.
