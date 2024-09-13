Kruger United hungry for first three points in the National First Division

Newbies Kruger United will be desperate for their first victory in the Motsepe Foundation Championship when they welcome Pretoria Callies at KaNyamazane Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Kruger, who were promoted to the second-tier of South African football after finishing as runners-up in the ABC Motsepe League national playoffs final in June, started their campaign with a draw against Hungry Lions in their opening match away, before going down 2-1 to Durban City, formerly known as Maritzburg United, at home in their last game.
As they prepare to welcome Callies, who started with a win against Leruma United before losing to the University of Pretoria in their second match, captain Kgomotso Koena said there are lessons they took in their opening fixtures as they search for their first win.
“I believe every game in this league is crucial because we cannot afford to drop points at any given time as it will be a huge setback,” Koena told the club media department.
“We were hoping for better results, unfortunately, it was not to be. We made silly mistakes, but we've learned from that ... sometimes you don't have to learn the hard way. That's part of the game. If you don't keep it tight such things will happen. Going into the game against Callies, we have to try to avoid those mistakes.”
NFD Fixtures
Tomorrow: Lions v Baroka, Suzuki; Leopards v Casric, Thohoyandou; Milford v Spurs, Princess Magogo; Highbury v Orbit, Nelson Mandela University; Kruger v Callies, KaNyamazane
Sunday: Leruma v Upington, Lucas Moripe; University of PTA v JDR, Tuks; Venda v Durban, Thohoyandou.
