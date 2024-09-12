Maduka will have the most difficult task this term to try and keep the team in the Premiership after they avoided the axe by a whisker last season. “Every coach wants to try and reinforce the team here and there. We want to have a striker that can score goals, a midfielder who can be influential and a defender that can be able to help the upcoming young ones,” he said.
Premiership fixtures:
Saturday: Royal AM v CT City, Harry Gwala (3pm); Gallants v Chiefs, Free State (5.30pm); Polokwane v AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (8pm).
Sunday: Bay v Galaxy, King Zwelithini (3pm)
CAF Champions League:
Saturday: Jwaneng v Pirates, Botswana National Stadium (4pm); Swallows v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe (8pm).
CAF Confederation Cup:
Friday: Stellenbosch v Vita, Cape Town (7pm)
Saturday: Lunda Sul v Sekhukhune, Estádio 11 de Novembro (4pm)
Royal promote youth as fifa ban continues
Maduka calls for patience as he takes to new season without new players
Image: Philip Maeta
As Royal AM prepare for the start of the Betway Premiership this weekend – and with the Fifa registration ban ongoing – coach John Maduka admits they’ll have a challenging season but trusts his experienced players to guide the young ones.
Thwihli Thwahla will head into their opening match against Cape Town City at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, having not signed new players due to the Fifa ban.
They, however, have promoted a few players from their DStv Diski Challenge, and Maduka wants the experienced ones to help the newcomers to adjust quickly. “We know we didn’t do well last season, so it’s important to go all out. Yes, we have our own challenges but we cannot sit down here and cry,” he said.
“Instead, we have to move forward at the same time.. and we hope that by having them [the new young players] here, they will come with a different energy to help the team achieve its goals.”
Maduka will have the most difficult task this term to try and keep the team in the Premiership after they avoided the axe by a whisker last season. “Every coach wants to try and reinforce the team here and there. We want to have a striker that can score goals, a midfielder who can be influential and a defender that can be able to help the upcoming young ones,” he said.
“The young ones have the opportunity but we need patience. They need time and we must try not to put pressure on them or rely on them a lot.”
Thwihli Thwahla will only know on October 11 whether the Fifa ban will be reversed , but Maduka said they’d have to go with whatever they have. “We are hoping that everything goes according to the plan and this thing goes away and becomes normal like any other club, so we can be able to compete,” he said.
