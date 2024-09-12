However, Radebe sees nothing wrong with this fresh pairing, praising Broos for giving it a chance in competitive games. “I think Ngezana and Dortley were solid,” he said at the launch of the seventh edition of the ET Radebe Foundation Soccer and Netball Tournament at Jabulani Safe Hub in Soweto yesterday.
Rhoo praises Broos’ centre-back pairing, launches soccer, netball tourney
Image: Sihle Ndebele
Legendary Bafana Bafana and Leeds defender Lucas “Rhoo” Radebe has lauded national team coach Hugo Broos for trying out a new central defensive pairing of Siyabonga Ngezana and Rushwin Dortley, saying that was widening the pool of centre-backs.
Broos surprisingly left experienced centre-back Grant Kekana, who alongside his injured Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Mothobi Mvala have been Bafana's preferred central defensive pairing for a while now, on the bench in the side's two Afcon qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.
Bafana drew 2-all against Uganda at home last Friday, before beating South Sudan 3-2 in Juba four days later. Conceding four goals in two games made many to question the new Ngezana/ Dortley partnership at the heart of Bafana defence, especially Ngezana, who conceded a penalty against Bright Stars away.
However, Radebe sees nothing wrong with this fresh pairing, praising Broos for giving it a chance in competitive games. “I think Ngezana and Dortley were solid,” he said at the launch of the seventh edition of the ET Radebe Foundation Soccer and Netball Tournament at Jabulani Safe Hub in Soweto yesterday.
“Yes, in the second game they didn’t do that well, but I really commend the coach for playing them because they’ve now gained experience. We need depth because players get injured.
“You see, [Mthobi] Mvala is injured and now we have Dortley, who is able to fill that gap. Depth is important, hence I say the coach did well by trying out a new combination. [Grant] Kekana is tried and tested. He will always be reliable, but now we know we have others when he and Mvala are out.”
Radebe’s tournament, under his foundation, named after his late mother, Emily Tlaleng Radebe, will be played at Diepkloof Zone 5 Sports Ground in Soweto tomorrow.
Participating are Lehlabile, Diepdale, Seana-Marena Fons Luminis and Rutasetjhaba secondary schools; Sir Pierre Van Reyneveld and Madibane high schools; and Madiba Comprehensive School.
