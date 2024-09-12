“For me as an individual, it is just to get better... this is an opportunity to get better. When quality players arrive, it forces you to improve your game. Holistically, it's a good thing for the club... when a club has more quality and more options to choose from, it's a good headache for the coach,'' Msimango said.
New signings will tighten Chiefs defence – Msimango
Re-energised Amakhosi aim to stop leaks
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Given Msimango has embraced the club's decision to sign more defensive-minded players ahead of the 2024/25 season, suggesting that means they're addressing last season's defensive frailties head-on.
Of Chiefs' seven signings so far, only Gaston Sirino is an offensive player. Amakhosi, who conceded 30 goals in the league last season, have bolstered their squad with two centre-backs in Rushine Dortley and Inacio Miguel.
The Soweto club also brought in goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, and utility defensive midfielder Njabulo Blom, alongside a pair of left-backs in Bradley Cross and Bongani Sam.
“For me, it [the club's decision to focus more on defensive-minded players in the market] just highlights the shortcomings of the previous season. Defensively, we didn't do as well as we should have done and their [the new defenders] coming will improve our defensive aspect of the game,'' Msimango said during Chiefs' media open day at their base in Naturena yesterday.
Msimango believes the arrival of more defenders will actuate him to step up as well, adding the selection headache for coach Nasreddine Nabi, who's also new at the helm, was a good thing. Chiefs face Marumo Gallants in their Betway Premiership opener at Free State Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
“For me as an individual, it is just to get better... this is an opportunity to get better. When quality players arrive, it forces you to improve your game. Holistically, it's a good thing for the club... when a club has more quality and more options to choose from, it's a good headache for the coach,'' Msimango said.
Msimango painted a picture that the arrival of the new technical team, led by Nabi, brought about a good mood around the club as every player was trying to impress them. The Amakhosi centre-back added that competition for slots was stiff under Nabi as they are aiming to reclaim glory after going nine seasons without a trophy.
“The changes, I think, have brought a lot of good energy, new energy... much-needed energy. They [the changes] have kept a lot of individuals on their toes. Competition for places is stiff with the new players coming in as well, and the coaches coming demanding what they demand,'' Msimango said.
