Man Utd vows to improve on and off pitch after posting R2.6bn loss

Manchester United's new chief said on Wednesday the club was working towards improving performance on and off the pitch after a fifth consecutive year of net losses after a poor 2023-24 season and heavy investments in the new squad.

The English Premier League soccer club's shares slipped 8% in early US trading as net losses widened to more than £113m (R2.6bn) in the year to June, making it only the second time since its New York listing in 2012 that losses topped £100m.

United have embarked on a slew of changes since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe bought a 25% stake in the club and under his stewardship had a busy summer in the transfer market, securing several promising young players.

“We are working towards greater financial sustainability and making changes to our operations to make them more efficient to ensure we are directing our resources to enhancing on-pitch performance,” newly-appointed CEO Omar Berrada said.

“Our clear objective is to return the club to the top of European football.”

The Premier League has clamped down on big spending by clubs with its Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) to try to level the playing field and prevent rich owners from spending vast sums on players.