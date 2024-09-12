Bilankulu applauds Arrows for recruiting Dikgacoi

Golden Arrows assistant coach Musa Bilankulu has commended the club owner Mato Madlala's decision to add Kagisho Dikgacoi, who's also a club legend, to the technical team.
Dikgacoi joined Arrows as the second assistant to head coach Mabhuti Khenyeza last week after leaving a head coach gig at Mpumalanga's ABC Motsepe League side Phezulu FC. Khenyeza, Bilankulu and Dikgacoi are all Abafana Bes'thende's legends. Arrows' first game of the season is against Stellenbosch in the league away next week Wednesday.
“I believe that the chairlady has done well by bringing in Kagisho because it was only the two of us [him and Khenyeza] leading the team,'' Bilankulu said at the recent Betway Premiership launch in Sandton.
“Three brains are better than two. With Kagisho's experience of playing in the English Premier League (EPL), his arrival will help the team. He will undoubtedly add value especially because he's an inspiration.''
Dikgacoi boasts 39 EPL appearances, accumulating them in the colours of Fulham and Crystal Palace between 2009 and 2014. “I hope his experience as a player, who played in one of the best leagues in the world, will rub off on the players,'' Bilankulu said of the former Bafana Bafana midfielder, Dikgacoi.
Last season, Abafana Bes'thende finished ninth, missing out on the top eight by a mere point. Bilankulu has made it clear that they want to earn a top-eight spot this season, aiming to do that as early as they can so that they can set new ambitions before the season ends.
“Obviously our target is to do better than last season, meaning we want to finish in the top eight since we failed to do that last season. If we can accumulate enough points to be in the top eight early, then we will set new goals,'' Bilankulu said.
Namibian goalkeeper Edward Maova, Zambian centre-back John Mwengani, former SA youth international Keenan Philips, who's a right-back, alongside former Orlando Pirates winger Menzi Masuku are some of the players Arrows have signed ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
