Polokwane to rise and shine this season– Mohafe

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe says finishing outside the top eight in the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season would be a damp squib, aiming for position seven at least.
Polokwane finished eighth last season, and Mohafe reckons that it means they’ve set the bar high enough not to miss out on the top eight finish.
Rise and Shine, who were eliminated by Mamelodi Sundowns in the first round of the MTN8 last month, take on AmaZulu in their first league game of the season at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
“The expectations are high...we set the bar very high last season,” Mohafe said at the launch of Betway Premiership at the Galleria in Sandton last week.
“So this season, we can't afford to miss out on the top eight finish. We should improve from last season and that means we aim to finish seventh, at least. Watch out for Polokwane City this season. In fact, we don’t see ourselves below number eight on the table by the end of the season. Failing to remain in the top eight would mean we have failed as a team... we need to progress.”
The Polokwane tactician wants a blistering start to gain momentum, implying that would aid their morale a great deal to lay a foundation for the season. Mohafe is also liking the fact that they kept the bulk of their squad from last season. “We need to make sure we start the season well because it’s very important to gain momentum very early so that it will push us,” he said.
“We can achieve our objective if the mentality of our boys remains as it is... everyone in the team wants to win and that’s a good mentality to have. We kept the core of the squad and that means our structure is still there. We also brought in a few exciting players to bolster the team, so we are good to go.”
