Defender Inacio Miguel has emphasised that his move to Amakhosi had nothing to do with money, revealing that he had better offers in North Africa but Amakhosi's sporting project and their structure that's “similar” to his former club Braga of Portugal lured him.
The 28-year-old Miguel linked up with Chiefs from Angolan side Petro Luanda last month. The Angolan is odds-on to make his Amakhosi debut when they take on Marumo Gallants in their Betway Premiership opener at Free State Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
“If I wanted money, I wouldn't come to SA. I had options in north of Africa where the money was more but the projects weren't the same as here. I am here for the project not for the money,'' Miguel said in what was his first engagement with SA media at Chiefs' Naturena village on Wednesday.
“The project of Kaizer Chiefs is interesting. They are a massive club. They have good ideas since the first time I started speaking with the management. The structure, the environment and the league also is competitive.''
Miguel is convinced that there's no team as organised as Chiefs on the African continent, saying Amakhosi were at the same level as some of the European clubs like Braga, a side he played for in the past.
“Kaizer Chiefs has no competition in Africa in my opinion. This is another thing in terms of the organisation, the structure and the club is massive,'' Miguel said.
“I swear to God that this is at the level of Europe... I was in Braga as you know and the difference between Kaizer Chiefs and Braga at this time, for me, there's no difference in terms of the structure and the organisation.”
Miguel also says Chiefs' goal was to win the league and that also motivates him. “They want to be top of the league this season and I also want to play for that. The problems they had last season gives me the motivation to help change that,'' the Chiefs utility centre-back noted.
I didn't come to Chiefs for money – Miguel
Player cites club's organisation, structure as what lured him to join
Image: Veli Nhlapo
