Known for always keeping a cool demeanour and being emotionless in the Mamelodi Sundowns dugout, irrespective of how the game goes, Manqoba Mngqithi sees no reason to change his behaviour now that he's the head coach.
The Sundowns mentor suggested he was modelling himself on Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti, who also hardly shows emotions.
“In terms of maybe jumping and showing gestures on the bench, I don't think I am where I am because I've ever done that before. It's important to give instructions to the players but how you give instructions will always differ from one coach to the other,'' Mngqithi said.
“That room for individual differences should always be there because if we are going to be the same thing, then why are we not in the same place all the time? Ancelotti would not have won so many Champions League trophies if jumping and making noise is the most important thing in football.”
This season Mngqithi has been entrusted with the responsibility to lead the Sundowns technical team alone. Last season, the former Golden Arrows coach was Rulani Mokwena's deputy, while they worked as co-coaches in the previous two seasons.
Theatrics are not for me – Mngqithi
Downs coach says he models himself on Ancelotti
Image: Darren Stewart
Pirates are the team to beat this PSL season, says Mngqithi
Mokwena, who's a total opposite of what Mngqithi is on the bench, joined Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in July. Mngqithi brought in Romain Folz to be his assistant, bolstering the technical team that also has Steve Komphela who returned to the club to serve as a “senior coach” again after occupying the same role between October 2022 and July 2023.
Mngqithi implied that some of the members of his technical panel were capable of doing things he couldn't do, hence he brought them on board.
“Yes, it is important to guide but what if you always have people closer to you that can do what you cannot do? If you are a good leader or a successful leader, you must know your shortcomings and try to bring people around you that can help you. This thing of expecting us to be jumping up and down is not it,'' Mngqithi said.
After crashing out of the MTN8 at the hands of Stellenbosch in the semifinals, Mngqithi is already under pressure at Chloorkop with many already doubting whether he will help the side maintain their league dominance.
Sundowns' next clash is against Swazi side Mbabane Swallows in the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
