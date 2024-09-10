Mbatha the hero again as Bafana clinch thriller

Just like he did against Uganda, talented midfielder Thalente Mbatha came off the bench to net a crucial stoppage-time cracker to give Bafana Bafana a vital 3-2 win over South Sudan at Juba National Stadium on Tuesday.
Mbatha had saved Bafana blushes when he levelled matters deep into stoppage time in their 2025 Afcon qualifiers Group K opener against Uganda, that ended 2-2, at Orlando Stadium last Friday. He had replaced Sphephelo Sithole. Bafana are now second in Group K on four points, level with Uganda, who beat Congo 2-0 on Monday. The Ugandans top the group thanks to a superior goal difference.
Orlando Pirates star Mbatha unleashed a ferocious shot in the 95th minute to ensure SA beat the Bright Stars, boosting their chances of qualifying for next year's Afcon in Morocco. He had replaced Sithole again in the 72nd minute after the latter suffered a leg injury in a game that was played in scorching heat until it started to drizzle, making the artificial pitch slippery.
After Veli Mothwa's glaring blunder against Uganda, coach Hugo Broos opted to give Sipho Chaine his national team debut. The Pirates keeper's first call to action was an undesirable one as he faced Tito Okello from the spot as early as the 15th minute, with the South Sudan striker managing to convert to give his nation the lead.
Okello's penalty came after he was clumsily fouled by Bafana centre-back Siyabonga Ngezana in the 11th minute, leaving Nigerian referee Joseph Ogabor with no choice but to give the spot-kick.
The Bright Stars' lead was short-lived as Oswin Appollis equalised for SA two minutes later, using his weaker left foot from an awkward angle to beat South Sudan keeper Majak Mawith. Appollis would complete his brace in the first stanza's stoppage time, pouncing a rebound of Lyle Foster's effort that hit the woodwork to beat Mawith with a low-driven strike.
The hosts hardly threatened SA all first-half long. In fact, Bafana, albeit they were not playing well, created several chances with one of them falling to Teboho Mokoena in the 33rd minute, after skipper Themba Zwane flicked the ball for him inside the box, only for the industrious midfielder to sky his effort.
Khuliso Mudau also squandered two brilliant chances in quick succession late in the first half. Mudau's first attempt was cleared off the line by a South Sudan defender and his second effort hit the crossbar before the host kicked the ball away.
Fuelled by their singing fans, the home side looked more determined in the second period and their determination paid off three minutes before the hour mark when Valentino Yuel beat Chaine from close range, but substitute Mbatha silenced the home crowd with another shot fired from a rebound.
