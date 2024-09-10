“I signed him [Mashigo] in January last year and he's never missed a game since he arrived at the club... a very skilful player in the mold of Maswanganyi, I am not saying he is like him, I am saying he's in the same mold with his skill set.
“He's also versatile. Then there's Anathi Ngwadla... the shortest player in the league, who set the NFD alight last season for us. He was at Cape Town City DDC but was deemed too short to be promoted and I can't wait for him to shine in the league. In 12 months, the South African public will be talking about these players.”
Larsen wants his boys to treat opponents with respect as rookies, albeit he encourages fearlessness in their play. “This league is tough... I've been here before and I know, so we've got to treat the teams with respect,'' Larsen noted.
“We are the small boys in the league and we've got to make sure that we give everybody the respect that they deserve but at the same time, we must not fear anybody. We've got to be brave... embrace this challenge of being in the Betway Premiership.”
Larsen tips Magesi trio to become big PSL names
Coach predicts Abrahams, Mashigo and Ngwadla to excel for rookies
Magesi coach Clinton Larsen has tipped three of his so-not-famed players for big futures, likening one of them to Orlando Pirates' fan-darling Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi.
Magesi will be campaigning in the Premiership for the first time this season after winning the second-tier championship in the 2023/24 term. In their first game of the season, Larsen's charges face provincial rivals Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium next Wednesday.
“I've got a well-trained eye for a lot of years and I believe that what I see is a lot of players who have potential to become household names in the PSL. There's a player like Delano Abrahams from Tuks... he's a right-back, he can play as a winger, he can play as a striker. Believe me when I tell you, he will be in high demand very soon. Another one is Tshepo Mashigo, he was at the DDC of Sekhukhune,'' Larsen stated.
